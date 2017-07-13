“Matthew Roberts has uploaded his latest 4K drone tour of Apple Park, the company’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Roberts also flew his drone over the historic Glendenning Barn, which Apple has now completely reassembled after carefully taking it down and pledging to move it to a new location due to construction of Apple Park,” Rossignol reports. “Glendenning Barn, a historic landmark in Cupertino, has been situated on Apple Park’s property since the early twentieth century.”

“Apple reportedly dismantled the redwood barn piece by piece, including every plank, nail, and crossbeam, and made careful notes on its construction,” Rossignol reports. “The drone video reveals that Apple has successfully recreated the barn…”



