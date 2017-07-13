“Apple Inc. is one of three stocks racing to become the first trillion-dollar company,” Maierhofer writes. “Apple is the only stock to be included in all three of the following: the Nasdaq 100 Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.”
“In fact, Apple is more than just included — it rules the roost,” Maierhofer writes. “It is the biggest component of the Nasdaq 100 (11.6%), the S&P 500 (3.6%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (4.6%).”
MacDailyNews Take: Too big to fail.