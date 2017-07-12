MacDailyNews Take: As compared to what? Sheesh. In English, what Amazon actually said was that it sold more than twice as many Echo devices in the U.S. and more than three times as many worldwide versus Prime Day 2016.

“Sorry to rain on your parade Apple fanboys, but Amazon just totally stuck it to Tim Cook’s baby,” Brian Sozzi writes for TheStreet. “Amazon said that it sold three times as many Echo devices worldwide midway through Prime Day.”

“Imagine what the grand total looks like seeing as Amazon was hawking the smart speaker for a low, low price of $89.99. What this means to Apple is rather simple to understand: Amazon has managed to stuff more homes with Echos in front of Apple’s major HomePod launch,” Sozzi writes. “Hence, if you bought a discounted Echo why in the world would you want a HomePod, too?”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s target market for HomePod is not people who will settle for discounted, wildly inferior speakers.



“In analyst jargon, Amazon has taken a bite out of Apple’s market share before its key new digital gadget has even hit the market,” Sozzi writes. “Sorry, but it’s the truth.”

Read more in the full article here.