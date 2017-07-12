“Apple today seeded the second public beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to public beta testers, two weeks after releasing the first public beta,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “Beta testers who have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program are able to download the second macOS High Sierra beta through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store after the proper profile has been installed.”
“Those who want to be a part of Apple’s beta testing program can sign up to participate through the beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas,” Clover reports. “For instructions on how to install the public beta, check out our how to, and make sure to make a backup before giving the software a try.”
“Don’t install the beta on a main machine, as betas are notoriously unstable,” Clover advises. “High Sierra runs on all machines that support Sierra.”