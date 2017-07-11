“If you have a first-generation Apple Watch with a separated back cover, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will repair it free of charge, according to an internal service policy obtained by MacRumors,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple recently extended the service policy’s coverage period to up to three years after the original purchase date,” Rossignol reports. “If you bought an Apple Watch in April 2015, for example, it is eligible for a free repair until April 2018. ‘Apple has determined that under certain conditions on some Apple Watch (1st generation) devices the back cover may separate from the watch case. Apple will service eligible devices free of charge. Apple will authorize coverage for three (3) years from the date of purchase.'”

Rossignol reports, “The service policy has been in effect since last year and applies to any first-generation Apple Watch, including Sport, Edition, and Hermès models, even if the device’s limited one-year warranty or extended AppleCare coverage has elapsed.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another reason why Apple’s customer satisfaction is so high.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]