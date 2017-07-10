We believe it would typically take 12 weeks from placement of fingerprint IC orders to full volume production of iPhones. Consequently, if Apple is able to solve its fingerprint problems and place orders for fingerprint ICs before August, it would likely be able to reach volume production in late October or early November. We believe this remains Apple’s preferred path, and expect it would be acceptable to both consumers and investors. It is entirely unclear if Apple will be able to fix the problem in this time frame. — KeyBanc Capital Markets
Ray reports, “Not having the fingerprint sensor, he writes, would not be good, as it might effectively shut out the new phone from things like Apple Pay.”
MacDailyNews Take: Nope.
All new iPhones will support Apple Pay.
The silly season is starting early this year (we usually have to wait until the dog days of August)! Ignore goofy, ginned-up concerns over Apple from “analysts.”