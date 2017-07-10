“KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves, in collaboration with his colleagues John Vinh, covering semis, and Josh Beck, covering electronic payments, this morning reiterates a Sector Weight rating on shares of Apple, after reviewing conversations he’s had with the electronics supply chain and determining that Apple is still having problems with the fingerprint recognition capabilities of its presumed forthcoming iPhone 8, and that it has just a couple weeks to solve the matter before its earnings estimates are at risk,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s.

We believe it would typically take 12 weeks from placement of fingerprint IC orders to full volume production of iPhones. Consequently, if Apple is able to solve its fingerprint problems and place orders for fingerprint ICs before August, it would likely be able to reach volume production in late October or early November. We believe this remains Apple’s preferred path, and expect it would be acceptable to both consumers and investors. It is entirely unclear if Apple will be able to fix the problem in this time frame. — KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ray reports, “Not having the fingerprint sensor, he writes, would not be good, as it might effectively shut out the new phone from things like Apple Pay.”

