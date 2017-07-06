“Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White said their preliminary Apple sales monitor shows the company had their strongest June ever,” StreetInsider reports.

White highlighted:

• As of this morning, nearly all of the companies in our Apple Monitor have reported June sales that beat historical seasonality, delivering the strongest June that we have on record.

• We believe the recent sell-off in Apple represents yet another buying opportunity as investors turn their focus to the iPhone 8 this fall, along with the company’s raised capital distribution initiative, depressed valuation and new innovations. We continue to believe Apple remains among the most underappreciated stocks in the world.

