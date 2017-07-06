“SK Hynix and Toshiba have both experienced lower-than-expected yield rates for their 3D NAND technologies resulting in fewer supplies for Apple’s 2017 series of iPhones, according to industry sources,” Josephine Lien and Jessie Shen report for DigiTimes. “The overall supply of NAND flash chips for the upcoming iPhones has fallen short of demand for the devices by as much as 30%.”

“Apple has turned to Samsung for more NAND chip supplies for its upcoming phones,” Lien and Shen report. “As many of the major NAND flash suppliers are still seeing disappointing yield rates for their 3D NAND technologies, the global supply of NAND flash chips is set to remain tight through the end of 2017, the sources said.”

“Samsung, Toshiba and Micron Technology are transitioning to 64-layer 3D NAND flash products,”Lien and Shen report,” while SK Hynix plans to jump straight to supplying 72-layer 3D chips.”

