“While Apple hasn’t yet shown any signs of a large redesign in Apple Music in the iOS 11 beta, it has added a new social sharing feature, allowing users to set up a public profile to share what they’re listening to,” Mike Wuerthele writes for AppleInsider.

“Setup of the new feature is easy. A single button brings users to the signup page, where they need to pick a ‘nickname’ to use the service,” Wuerthele writes. “Privacy is still an option, with the user able to share with anybody and everybody, or just limit who can see your choices to those you allow the data to be shared with.”

Wuerthele writes, “All in all, the sharing feature in Apple Music will take off as more users choose to share — but, Ping worked well too, and wasn’t accepted by users. The integration of easy sharing between Apple Music may be the ‘secret sauce’ that makes Apple’s second go-around at music-based social networking really work.”

