“Setup of the new feature is easy. A single button brings users to the signup page, where they need to pick a ‘nickname’ to use the service,” Wuerthele writes. “Privacy is still an option, with the user able to share with anybody and everybody, or just limit who can see your choices to those you allow the data to be shared with.”
Wuerthele writes, “All in all, the sharing feature in Apple Music will take off as more users choose to share — but, Ping worked well too, and wasn’t accepted by users. The integration of easy sharing between Apple Music may be the ‘secret sauce’ that makes Apple’s second go-around at music-based social networking really work.”
Read more, and see the screenshots, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this one works for Apple and for users. We’d love to be able to easily share music with family and friends via Apple Music.