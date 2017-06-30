“In the 10 years since the launch of the iPhone, so much about modern life, commerce and culture has changed. In part that’s because the iPhone, and the smartphone boom it spurred, created a portable personal technology infrastructure that’s almost infinitely expandable,” Kalle Lyytinen writes for Scientific American. “The iPhone changed the game not because of its initial technology and cool user interface but rather as a result of its creators’ imagination and courage.”

“As the iPhone took shape, its designers found themselves torn between making a phone or a computer,” Lyytinen writes “Apple took the leap, however, by installing a fully capable computer operating system on the iPhone, along with a few small application programs.”

“The heightened importance of software on a mobile phone shifted the industry’s economy as well,” Lyytinen writes. “Apple holds about 15 percent of the mobile phone market, but reaps 80 percent of global smartphone profits.”

