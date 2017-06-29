“iOS 11 allows you to set different functionality when you double-tap either AirPod,” Jason Cipriani reports for CNET.

“Meaning, you can use the left AirPod to Play/Pause your music and the right to go to the Next track,” Cipriani reports. “Or leave one AirPod to activate Siri while the other is assigned another task.”

Cipriani reports, “The options include: Siri, Play/Pause, Next Track, Previous Track, Off.”

