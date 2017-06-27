“Apple is looking to hire a ‘ Siri Event Maven ‘ that will serve as Siri’s own personal assistant on events and pop culture happenings trending among humans,” Jordan Kahn reports for 9to5Mac.

“The role will be to make sure that Siri is up to date on all the non-traditional holidays, trending cultural happenings, and events that people might ask about,” Kahn reports. “Apple says the Siri Event Maven will work with the engineers and designers working on Siri ‘“to provide strategic awareness of cultural happenings in the collective zeitgeist.'”



Kahn reports, “The company offers a few examples of events the Siri Event Maven will teach Siri, including May the Forth Be With You, aka Star Wars Day, as well as ∏ Day or Talk like a Pirate Day.”

