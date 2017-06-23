“Discussing with music industry executives about starting a streaming service, Tesla Inc. may be trying to creep into Apple Inc.’s space,” Breana Noble writes for TheStreet.

“But the Cupertino, California-based technology company that revolutionized how people consume music with iTunes is on the upswing,” Noble writes. “With a stock price that is up nearly 26% year to date, Wall Street is waiting with anticipation for the fall when Apple’s new line of products hit the shelves.”

“With a history of people lining up for hours outside of stores and products selling out within hours, Apple has built a seemingly unshakable brand name,” Noble writes. “Here are 23 reasons people love Apple.”

MacDailyNews Take: We have many reasons ourselves, but the top two are: • User-centric design.

• Attention to detail. Interns: Tap those kegs! (Yes, multiple kegs today! It’s finally summer!!!)

