“Apple is building a new flagship retail location in Chicago, which features glass walls and a thin, carbon fiber roof,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Photos of the store’s roof were shared today by Chicago news site DNAinfo, and as it turns out, Apple has added a white Apple logo that wasn’t in the original plans, making the top of the structure look a lot like an Apple notebook,” Clover reports. “The roof is made from a material that resembles the silver aluminum of the MacBook and MacBook Pro, with rounded edges and the same rectangular shape.”

Clover reports, “The new store, which is located near the historic Michigan Avenue Bridge alongside the Chicago River, has been designed by longtime Apple partner Foster+Partners.”



MacDailyNews Take: Unless this is a joke, this is worrisome. Programmatic architecture is stark evidence of a lack of imagination.

