“The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 reached new highs to begin the week as tech stocks resumed their recovery,” Keris Alison Lahiff reports for The Street.

“Apple Inc. led the Dow, while Amazon.com Inc. reached new all-time intraday records,” Lahiff reports. “Boeing Co. contributed to the Dow’s gains after announcing plans for a new, longer version of its 737 Max jet. The new jet is expected to be ready by 2020.”

“Grocery and supermarket stocks were mostly higher in a rebound from Friday’s selloff,” Lahiff reports. “Kroger Co., Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., and Walmart Stores Inc. had been lower last week after Amazon announced it will acquire Whole Foods Market Inc.”

