“Amazon is coughing up a whopping $13.7 billion in cash to acquire Whole Foods Market,” Killian Bell writes for Cult of Mac. “The two companies will merge but Whole Foods stores will continue to operate independently, with co-founder John Mackey retaining his role as CEO.”

Bell writes, “The move instantly gives Amazon almost as many stores as Apple.”

“Whole Foods currently operates around 456 stores worldwide, according to the latest data from Statista, while Amazon owns several of its own locations,” Bell writes. “In comparison, Apple boasts 496 stores across 21 markets.”

Read more in the full article here.