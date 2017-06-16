“For those wondering when Apple will hold their first event in Steve Jobs theater on their newly minted campus called Apple Park, the odds on favorite goes to a September/October special event,” Mark Reschke writes for T-GAAP. “iPhone 8, or iPhone X – whatever it may be called – roughly represents the 10-year anniversary of iPhone. With such a significant Apple milestone, one would think the event would be targeted to take place in Steve Jobs theater, but will it be ready in time?”

“It appears to be close to completion, or at the very least should be completed well ahead September or October. Not necessarily,” Reschke writes. “As of June 1 the theater still has a lot of work left in it, even for the entrance.”

Reschke writes, “If not, count on “Plan B” kicking into high gear with one of Apple’s San Francisco locations being ground zero for the next iPhone’s release.”

