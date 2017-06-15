“At least, that’s the case according to Stack Overflow’s 2017 Developer Survey, which found that the median developer who uses spaces over tabs earns roughly £13,000 ($16,500) more,” Hughes reports. “Stack Overflow surveyed almost 26,000 developers. 40.7 percent of those surveyed said they use tabs, while 41.8 percent used spaces.”
Hughes reports, “Interestingly, the median spaces-using dev earns $59,140 per year, while those who cling to tabs earn $43,750.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Tab-using devs, you’ve been warned! Switch to spaces!