“When it comes to indentation, there’s a right way and a wrong way. The right way, of course, is with spaces,” Matthew Hughes reports for TNW. “Those who use tabs aren’t just doing it wrong, but they’re also cheating themselves out of a decent wedge of cash.”

“At least, that’s the case according to Stack Overflow’s 2017 Developer Survey, which found that the median developer who uses spaces over tabs earns roughly £13,000 ($16,500) more,” Hughes reports. “Stack Overflow surveyed almost 26,000 developers. 40.7 percent of those surveyed said they use tabs, while 41.8 percent used spaces.”

Hughes reports, “Interestingly, the median spaces-using dev earns $59,140 per year, while those who cling to tabs earn $43,750.”

