“Among multiple software announcements that came out of WWDC last week, Apple unveiled details about watchOS 4, the newest operating system that will arrive on Apple Watch devices later this fall,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors.

“As developers spend more time with the watchOS 4 beta,” Broussard reports, “new surprises in the software become uncovered, and now MacRumors forum member mrToasty has come across a previously unseen birthday-related message that Apple has included in watchOS 4.”

Broussard reports, “On your birthday, Apple will send a “Happy Birthday!” notification to your Apple Watch, and when you tap on it your watch face will be showered with celebratory balloons.”



