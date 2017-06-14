“Garcha thinks total estimates for iPhone production this year are on the rise,” Ray reports, “and that average selling prices may end up being higher based on a greater proportion of the most expensive model of the next iPhone.”
Given its affluent user base, a significant feature upgrade, limited price elasticity shown so far, as well as Samsung’s higher pricing points of the S8 devices, we believe our ASP assumptions could prove conservative at $676/$704 for CY17/CY18. — Credit Suisse analyst Kulbinder Garcha
MacDailyNews Take: Not matter how many they make, they won’t be able to make enough to fill the voracious supercycle’s tank!