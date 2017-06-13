“Paying someone through your phone has never been easier,” Mark Wilson writes for Fast Company. “Recently, Apple announced an Apple Pay update in iOS 11 that will let you send someone cash straight through iMessage – much like you can with Venmo or Facebook Messenger. And boy, does Apple make it easy. All you have to do is select an amount and authenticate it with your fingerprint. Thanks to Apple’s thoughtful design, money flows from your bank account to someone else in moments, without a second thought.”

“Well, kind of. It doesn’t flow directly into the recipient’s bank account. It goes onto an Apple Pay cash card. Call it Apple bucks. Cupertino’s Monopoly money. The equivalent of a gift certificate. To actually collect any of the money for rent, utilities, and all those pesky things that matter, your friend will need to manually transfer it to their bank, via an interface undisclosed in the process,” Wilson writes. “It cannot be automated. In other words, Apple is making the conscious choice to sit on your money, most likely reinvesting it for millions in returns, while offering you the equivalent of a gift card for your efforts.”

“Neither PayPal nor Venmo enable auto deposits, either. But two of Apple’s closer peers, Facebook and Google, both enable auto deposits for cash sent through their systems,” Wilson writes. “[Because of the current low rate environment] here’s little to no monetary reason for Apple to withhold our funds. So why does Apple plan to do it? …Apple’s strategy with Apple Pay… transforms the $20 a friend sends you for buying lunch into fun money to be spent at Apple Pay merchants, or even better, Apple itself… But the play is really much bigger than even trapping consumer dollars as an Apple gift card. It’s about keeping those consumer dollars within the entire Apple Pay merchant ecosystem.”

