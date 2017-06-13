“A support document published by Microsoft, and some AppleInsider testing, shows that while the newer versions of the office productivity suite will mostly work with High Sierra now, the current version does not — and older versions are getting left behind,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“In the support document, published shortly after the reveal of High Sierra, Microsoft declares that while the Office 2016 suite of applications from unreleased version 15.35 and later do work, users will still have to endure problems while waiting for a future update,” Wuerthele reports. “According to Microsoft, ‘not all Office functionality may be available’ and stability problems may manifest where ‘apps unexpectedly quit.'”

“Microsoft notes in the same memorandum that Office for Mac 2011 ‘have not been tested’ and ‘no formal support for this configuration will be provided,'” Wuerthele reports. “Office for Mac 2011 will also cease all support from Microsoft on October 10, 2017 and no further updates in any form will be provided after that date.”

