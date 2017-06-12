“Many states have outlawed texting while driving, including my own state of Maryland, but every day I pass people on busy roads who are looking at their phones,” Salzberg reports. “The only solution is technological.”
“Apple’s iOS 11, coming this fall, finally offers a solution. It may not solve the problem entirely, but it will likely save lives. The solution is very simple, technically speaking. Your phone already knows when it’s on a roadway, and it knows that it’s moving,” Salzberg reports. “[Apple’s iOS 11] will not only silence all incoming calls, text messages, and other notifications, but it will text people back automatically and tell them that you’re driving. You’ll still be able to use maps and GPS for directions, which is an extremely useful feature that many people just can’t do without (and that doesn’t cause traffic accidents).”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last week of the Do Not Disturb while driving mode:
This will actually save lives. — MacDailyNews, June 5, 2017
