“There’s no way that we can convince people to stop texting while driving. It’s incredibly dangerous, selfish, and reckless,” Steven Salzberg reports for Forbes. “According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving killed at least 3,477 people in 2015 alone.”

“Many states have outlawed texting while driving, including my own state of Maryland, but every day I pass people on busy roads who are looking at their phones,” Salzberg reports. “The only solution is technological.”

“Apple’s iOS 11, coming this fall, finally offers a solution. It may not solve the problem entirely, but it will likely save lives. The solution is very simple, technically speaking. Your phone already knows when it’s on a roadway, and it knows that it’s moving,” Salzberg reports. “[Apple’s iOS 11] will not only silence all incoming calls, text messages, and other notifications, but it will text people back automatically and tell them that you’re driving. You’ll still be able to use maps and GPS for directions, which is an extremely useful feature that many people just can’t do without (and that doesn’t cause traffic accidents).”

