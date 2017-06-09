“This week, as Apple hosted their annual Worldwide Developers Conference, app developers and consumers alike got a look at what’s to come from one of our favorite tech companies,” Hanna Howard writes for Teen Vogue. “And though we still have to wait til fall for the next iPhone, Apple did bless us with a shiny new version of our other fave device: the iPad Pro.”

“For those of you who’ve already tried out the Pro, you know it takes the iPad technology and iOS to a whole new level (seriously, it’s basically as good as a laptop) — and if you haven’t tried it, it’s definitely worth saving for and splurging on,” Howard writes. “We were lucky enough to get early access to the new Pro before almost anyone else and while we could get into the tech specs, bells, and whistles, we decided instead to go for something that’s so Teen Vogue.”

Howard writes, “Illustrator Janelle Sing — whose work you may have seen with brands like Soludos, Warby Parker, and Rachel Antonoff — let us watch as she worked her magic across the new Pro, recreating iconic Teen Vogue images using the Procreate app.”