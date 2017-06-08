“He’s wondering what options are available with modern Macs,” Fleishman writes. “His Mac is located on a network created by a Time Machine, so it has a privately assigned IP address using NAT (Network Address Translation).”
Fleishman writes, “Two kinds of options apply here: for when the Mac is still ticking away but isn’t doing what you want, so you want to restart it if only you could connect remotely to it; or when the Mac is unreachable and ostensibly crashed or experiencing other problems, and you want to power cycle it.”
How to remotely connect to a working Mac and how to remotely powercycle your Mac here.
MacDailyNews Take: We use Back to My Mac often while on the road to connect to the iMacs on our desks. It’s ver powerful when you have the right setup. If you don’t, Fleishman offers some other options that are well worth checking out.