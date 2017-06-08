“Reader G. Murray needs to restart his Mac at times when it’s not within arm’s reach — or even with walking legs’ reach,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld.

“He’s wondering what options are available with modern Macs,” Fleishman writes. “His Mac is located on a network created by a Time Machine, so it has a privately assigned IP address using NAT (Network Address Translation).”

Fleishman writes, “Two kinds of options apply here: for when the Mac is still ticking away but isn’t doing what you want, so you want to restart it if only you could connect remotely to it; or when the Mac is unreachable and ostensibly crashed or experiencing other problems, and you want to power cycle it.”

