“CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives will show previews of the next iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV operating systems during a Monday keynote address in San Jose, California,” Kelly reports. “There are also rumors the company will announce a new smart speaker and updates to its Mac and iPad lines.”
“This is the iPhone’s 10 year anniversary. In addition to releasing a special iPhone update later this year, a bigger than usual iOS update would also make sense,” Kelly reports. “Beyond a visual overhaul, Apple could include updates to Apple Music and some core apps like Maps.”
MacDailyNews Note: As usual we plan on covering Apple’s WWDC keynote address with live notes starting shortly before 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. Just load up Apple’s livestream in one browser window (www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2017/) or tab and our live notes in another (see our home page for the link on Monday morning), so you can comment on Apple’s revelations in real time.