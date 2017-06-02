“When watching this year’s keynote at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, I implore you to do one thing: think big,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld.

“I don’t mean big as in a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, or big as in the number of features packed into this year’s annual iOS or macOS software updates,” Moren writes. “I don’t even mean big news, like the rumored Siri Speaker the company might announce.”

“No, I mean think big picture,” Moren writes. “I think that if you look at the big picture of what Apple ends up announcing next week, you’ll come away noticing a couple major themes in that overall strategy.”

Read more in the full article here.