“According to the latest market share survey from NetMarketShare, the market share for both macOS and iOS was up last month,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“According to the report, among desktop operating systems, macOS had 6.36% of the global market share in May, up from from 6.25% percent in April (that’s global market share; in the U.S. it’s over 13%),” Sellers reports. “April 2016’s 9.2% was an all-time high, according to NetMarketShare’s measurements. Windows remains dominant with 91.64% as of May.”

“iOS had 33.03% of the mobile operating system market share in May, up from 31.06% in April,” Sellers reports. “The all-time high for iOS was in July 2012 with 65.94%.”

