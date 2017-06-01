“According to the report, among desktop operating systems, macOS had 6.36% of the global market share in May, up from from 6.25% percent in April (that’s global market share; in the U.S. it’s over 13%),” Sellers reports. “April 2016’s 9.2% was an all-time high, according to NetMarketShare’s measurements. Windows remains dominant with 91.64% as of May.”
“iOS had 33.03% of the mobile operating system market share in May, up from 31.06% in April,” Sellers reports. “The all-time high for iOS was in July 2012 with 65.94%.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: In mobile browsers, Apple’s Safari holds a dominant lead with 62.02% share over the following:
• Android Browser – 21.97%
• Opera Mini – 9.87%
• BlackBerry – 1.28%
• Chrome – 1.02%
• Microsoft Internet Explorer – 0.99%