“We’re here to fix that,” Westover writes. “By testing a variety of use cases on different allotments of RAM, we can get a very good idea what sort of uses can be comfortably done on which allotments of RAM, and even give you an idea of how you can stretch the RAM you’ve got.”
“The answer to the question of how much RAM you need always will come back to what you want to do with it,” Westover writes. “To help you find the best answer for you, we tested for five specific use cases, each common but distinct in its memory demands.”
MacDailyNews Take: As much as possible. Max it out. Macs last a long time and, if its not user-serviceable, it’s best to get as much RAM as you can afford (even at Apple’s healthy prices) when you buy your Mac.