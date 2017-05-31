“‘How much RAM do I need?'” Brian Westover writes for LAPTOP Magazine. “It’s one of the most frequent questions asked by anyone buying or upgrading a PC, and while there are some reasonable stock answers that people usually share, there is no one-size-fits-all answer, and very little of the advice you do see has any real testing to back it up.”

“We’re here to fix that,” Westover writes. “By testing a variety of use cases on different allotments of RAM, we can get a very good idea what sort of uses can be comfortably done on which allotments of RAM, and even give you an idea of how you can stretch the RAM you’ve got.”

“The answer to the question of how much RAM you need always will come back to what you want to do with it,” Westover writes. “To help you find the best answer for you, we tested for five specific use cases, each common but distinct in its memory demands.”

