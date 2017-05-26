“Apple is putting the finishing touches on its massive ‘spaceship’ campus, which is already in use,” Meghann Farnsworth reports for Recode.

“The huge, $5 billion circular structure has been impressive to watch get built,” Farnsworth reports. “The campus is 175 acres in total and will eventually house around 12,000 Apple employees.”

“Here’s a look at a year’s worth of actual building from this epic campus, cut down to one minute,” Farnsworth reports. “Thanks to videographer Matthew Roberts of Maverick Media Productions for the footage.”

Check out the video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Fun fact: The project cost initially was estimated at $500 million.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]