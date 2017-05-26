“While Macs are well-built and for the most part reliable, they are computers nonetheless and, like all computers, they are susceptible to a number of errors that stop them from booting up correctly, and they aren’t always due to user error,” Lucy Hattersley writes for Macworld UK.

“First, let’s find out if the problem is that your Mac won’t start up, or that it won’t turn on – those might sound like the same thing, but there’s actually a big difference,” Hattersley writes. “Press the Power button on your Mac. If you don’t hear a start-up chime, you don’t hear any fan or drive noise, and there are no images, video, or visuals of any sort on your display, then your Mac isn’t turning on at all. You’re not even getting to the point where it refuses to start up.”

Hattersley writes, “A Mac that doesn’t turn on calls for a different approach to one that doesn’t start up. If your computer doesn’t turn on then you need to do the following…”

