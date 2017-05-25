“A newly found flaw in widely used networking software leaves tens of thousands of computers potentially vulnerable to an attack similar to that caused by WannaCry,” Jeremy Wagstaff reports for Reuters.

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced the vulnerability, which could be exploited to take control of an affected computer, and urged users and administrators to apply a patch,” Wagstaff reports. “Rapid7 said it had found more than 100,000 computers running vulnerable versions of the software, Samba, free networking software developed for Linux and Unix computers. There are likely to be many more, it said in response to emailed questions.”

Wagstaff reports, “Most of the computers found are running older versions of the software and cannot be patched.”

