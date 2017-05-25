“Last week at the Google I/O developer conference, Google announced a raft of forthcoming additions to its Google Photos service,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Since Google Photos runs on iOS and in any web browser, it’s a serious photo-storage option for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users — and in many ways, it’s way ahead of Apple’s Photos apps and iCloud Photo Library service.”

“Then again, WWDC—Apple’s own developer conference—is in just two weeks,” Snell writes. “It’s an opportunity for Apple to declare where it’s taking Photos and iCloud Photo Library next.”

Snell writes, “In the meantime, though, it’s worth pointing out where Google Photos is beating Apple’s offerings, and where Apple’s ahead—and how WWDC could be poised to change both sides of the equation.”

