“Then again, WWDC—Apple’s own developer conference—is in just two weeks,” Snell writes. “It’s an opportunity for Apple to declare where it’s taking Photos and iCloud Photo Library next.”
Snell writes, “In the meantime, though, it’s worth pointing out where Google Photos is beating Apple’s offerings, and where Apple’s ahead—and how WWDC could be poised to change both sides of the equation.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Putting our entire photo libraries on Google’s servers, “to be processed and analyzed in whatever way Google sees fit,” precludes our use of the service.
We’ll take fewer bells and whistles in exchange for Apple’s security and privacy, thanks.