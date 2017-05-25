Apple will stream their WWDC17 Keynote Address live on June 5th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

As usual, we plan to cover the Keynote Address with live notes on the 5th.

Live streaming uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or aa crappy PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).

On June 5th, Apple’s live stream will be here:

https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2017/.