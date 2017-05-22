“This morning, MacRumors reader Andrew was able to capture some video of one of the SUVs, giving us our closest look yet at the vehicles Apple is using to test its system,” Clover reports. “The SUV is equipped with multiple sensors and cameras, making it easy to see when it’s out on the road.”
“It uses a top-end Velodyne 64-channel lidar, two or more radar, and several cameras to navigate,” Clover reports. “The video was captured on the 101 North, with Apple’s vehicle exiting towards University Avenue in Palo Alto.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s nothing quite like video shot in portrait, especially when shot by someone driving on the freeway. A more effective commercial for what autonomous vehicles can spare us from would be difficult to conceive.