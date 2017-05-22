“For the last few weeks, Apple has been testing its autonomous driving software in three Lexus RX450h SUVs, which have been photographed around the San Francisco Bay Area,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“This morning, MacRumors reader Andrew was able to capture some video of one of the SUVs, giving us our closest look yet at the vehicles Apple is using to test its system,” Clover reports. “The SUV is equipped with multiple sensors and cameras, making it easy to see when it’s out on the road.”

“It uses a top-end Velodyne 64-channel lidar, two or more radar, and several cameras to navigate,” Clover reports. “The video was captured on the 101 North, with Apple’s vehicle exiting towards University Avenue in Palo Alto.”



