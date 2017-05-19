“The deal combines the deep pockets of a Saudi prince with one of the world’s most ambitious tech investors, a pairing that has drawn commitments from corporate giants such as Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.,” Negishi and Parasie report.“The fund also has won SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son access to President Donald Trump, with Mr. Son’s promise to invest $50 billion to create 50,000 new U.S. jobs. The two are scheduled to meet in Riyadh this weekend during the president’s two-day trip to Saudi Arabia.”
Negishi and Parasie report, “But getting to this point took far longer than many people involved in the deal expected, with the process exposing the divergent objectives and outlooks of the two principal partners and how challenging it sometimes was for them to communicate, according to interviews with about a dozen people close to the talks.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Let’s get this show on the road!
SEE ALSO:
SoftBank scraps $100 million investment in Android creator Andy Rubin’s ‘iPhone killer’ startup due to Apple pressure – March 20, 2017
Apple invests $1 billion in SoftBank’s massive tech fund; may help company get in President Trump’s good graces – January 4, 2017
Apple in talks to invest $1 billion in SoftBank tech fund – December 13, 2016
Softbank to invest $50 billion in the U.S., create 50,000 new tech jobs after meeting with President-elect Trump – and Apple supplier Foxconn is in on the deal – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump invites tech leaders to roundtable in Manhattan next week – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump meets with Apple board member Al Gore at Trump Tower in Manhattan – December 5, 2016
President-elect Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook that he’d like to see Apple make products in the U.S. – November 23, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016
Apple could make iPhones in the U.S.A. under President Trump, sources say – November 17, 2016
Japan’s Softbank just became one of Apple’s most important suppliers – July 18, 2016