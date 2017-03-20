“SoftBank Group Corp. scrapped a planned $100 million investment in a smartphone startup founded by the creator of Google’s Android software, partly because of the Japanese investor’s increasingly close relationship with Apple Inc., according to people familiar with the matter,” Rolfe Winkler reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“The planned investment would have valued the startup, Essential Products Inc., at $1 billion, these people say, a lofty amount for a startup that has yet to sell a product in one of technology’s most cutthroat industries,” Winkler reports. “The offer banked on the pedigree of Essential’s founder Andy Rubin, who sold his previous startup, Android, to Alphabet Inc.’s Google in 2005, then helped turn its software into the world’s most used smartphone operating system, powering devices rivaling Apple’s iPhone.”

“As part of the proposed deal with Essential, Mr. Son had promised that SoftBank’s telecom subsidiary in Japan would provide a big marketing push for the release of Essential’s high-end smartphone, scheduled for this spring, the people said, ahead of Apple’s expected fall release of its 10th anniversary iPhone,” Winkler reports. “In January, Apple agreed to commit $1 billion to the Vision Fund. Though Apple didn’t block the Essential deal, according to the people, its investment complicated SoftBank’s interest in a competing smartphone company. In February, after months of negotiations and when final investment contracts were being drawn up, Mr. Son backed out of the deal.”

