“Over-the-air software updates were previously the exclusive domain of Tesla, but now Ford is using them to add new features to existing vehicles.,” Stephen Edelstein reports for Digital Trends.

“The Blue Oval recently jumped on the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto bandwagon, adding the smartphone interfaces to 2017 models,” Edelstein reports. “But now Ford is going back and adding both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to 2016 models equipped with the Sync 3 infotainment system.”

“Ford says this is the first update for one of its Sync infotainment systems available through an over-the-air Wi-Fi connection,” Edelstein reports. “Owners preferring to do the update wirelessly just need to enable automatic updates, and connect to Wi-Fi. The car doesn’t have to be left running, as long as the Wi-Fi connection is enabled before turning it off.”

