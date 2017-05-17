“I’ve been tracking the 13fs filed by the 20 largest Apple funds for the past four quarters and have discovered something interesting,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt writes for Apple 3.0.

“While the press was focused on the big bets on Apple by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, the action by a much bigger fund has gone largely unnoticed,” P.E.D. writes. “Over the past four quarters, it’s the BlackRock funds whose trading most closely aligns with action in Apple’s share price.”

P.E.D. writes, “BlackRock is now the world’s largest asset manager with $5.4 trillion under management.”

