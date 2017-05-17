“Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari,” Clover reports. “Safari Technology Preview release 30 includes fixes and improvements for Web API, JavaScript, CSS, Accessibility, Web Inspector, WebDriver, media, and rendering.”
Clover reports, “The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Enjoy, fellow Safari Technology Preview lovers!
