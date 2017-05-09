“Kodi, previously known as XBMC, is an open source media player, and a veritable one-stop shop for all your media needs,” Joaquim Barbosa writes for iDownload Blog. “Whilst it has been a favourite of Apple TV users for a long time, there is not always a recent tvOS release, and the process to install it has been complex at times.”

“This guide gives the simplest process, without recourse to unofficial distributions,” Barbosa writes. “It doesn’t require a jailbreak, and should work on both tvOS 10 and tvOS 9.”

“Once you’ve sideloaded the app, it will be valid on your Apple TV for 7 days if you have a free Apple account, and for a year if you have a paid Apple developer account,” Barbosa write. “If a new version of Kodi is released and you want to update to it, download the updated build and follow this guide again to make a newer .ipa.”

Complete instructions in full article here.