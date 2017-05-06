“In announcing earnings on Tuesday, the company surprised many investors by disclosing that iPhone unit sales fell 1% from the same period a year earlier to 50.8 million,” Don Reisinger writes for Fortune. “It was one of the few worrisome details in an otherwise strong quarter.”

Reisinger writes, “Another Apple nugget that got attention this week was that the company is working on a smart home hub—a competitor to Amazon’s Echo— that may be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference next month.”

“Apple’s disappointing iPhone sales surprised some analysts who had anticipated increased unit sales. In a conference call with analysts, Apple CEO Tim Cook explained the decline by saying that recent rumors about the company’s new iPhones depressed sales,” Reisinger writes. “Cook said that anticipation for the expected devices, which could be announced later this year, prompted some iPhone owners to hold off buying new phones because they wanted to see if new models were coming.”

Read more in the full article here.