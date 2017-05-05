“With macOS Sierra you can share calendars with others who have iCloud accounts,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today.

“You can also choose whether others can edit the calendar or only view it,” Sellers writes. “If you also use iCloud Family Sharing, a Family calendar automatically appears in the iCloud calendar list. Everyone in your Family Sharing group can view and update the same Family calendar.”

Sellers writes, “To share a calendar place the pointer over the calendar’s name in the calendar list, then click the Share Calendar button.”

Read more in the full article here.