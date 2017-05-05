“You can also choose whether others can edit the calendar or only view it,” Sellers writes. “If you also use iCloud Family Sharing, a Family calendar automatically appears in the iCloud calendar list. Everyone in your Family Sharing group can view and update the same Family calendar.”
Sellers writes, “To share a calendar place the pointer over the calendar’s name in the calendar list, then click the Share Calendar button.”
MacDailyNews Take: That family calendar is beyond useful. Teh busier the family, the better it works!
Learn how to set up Family Sharing here.