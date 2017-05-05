“In one of his first dealings as an advisor to the Prince estate, Spotify executive Troy Carter is helping negotiate a deal that could give one major streaming service exclusive rights to one of the late pop star’s unreleased concert films as well as rights to make a documentary about the film, sources tell Billboard,” Hannah Karp reports for Billboard.

“The lucky streaming service isn’t likely to be Carter’s employer, though: the estate is talking to a range of Spotify’s rivals including Apple Music, sources say,” Karp reports. “The potential multimillion-dollar deal, which hasn’t yet been completed, could be the latest prize in the competition among streaming companies, a battle that has been ratcheting up lately as top players shell out millions for exclusive content that can help them stand out from the pack.”

Karp reports, “On the table is a film of Prince’s Aug. 3, 1983 performance in Minneapolis where he debuted several of the songs released on the soundtrack to his 1984 movie Purple Rain, plus additional footage that a buyer could use to produce a documentary about the making of the film, sources say.”

Read more in the full article here.