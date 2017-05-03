“HSBC said the majority of its customers’ credit card payments are already contactless and it expects Apple Pay will be quickly embraced as part of the wider shift towards tap-and-go payments,” Hardwick reports. “HSBC joins a growing number of banks in Australia which support Apple Pay, including American Express, ANZ and Macquarie. However, several major issuers such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, NAB, and Bendigo and Adelaide have resisted supporting the payment system during their failed attempts to collectively negotiate with Apple over gaining access to the NFC chip in iPhones.”
Hardwick reports, “In addition to the HSBC Australia launch, over 20 U.S. banks also gained official Apple Pay support on Tuesday.”
The list of the 20+ U.S. banks in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If your bank still does not support Apple Pay, it’s time to switch banks.
