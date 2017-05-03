Apple blocks OSX/Dok communications-snooping malware

“Apple has moved to thwart a malware attack that used a legitimate – probably hijacked – developer certificate, by revoking the cert,” Richard Chirgwin reports for The Regster.

“Check Point wrote up the malware last week, calling ‘OSX/Dok’ ‘the first major scale malware to target OSX users via a coordinated email phishing campaign,'” Chirgwin reports. “A hapless user who okayed all the stages of infection would end up having all their communications snooped – even HTTPS sessions encrypted with SSL.”

Chirgwin reports, “According to Kaspersky’s Threatpost, Apple revoked the certificate on Sunday, US time, and also dropped an update to its XProtect anti-malware software.”

