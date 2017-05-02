Revenue ranges from a high of $55.0 billion (Gene Munster, Loup Ventures) down to $50 billion (Andy Hargreaves, Pacific Crest).
iPhone unit sales ranges from a high of 54.80 million (Gene, again) down to 47.50 million (Andy, again).
The full spreadsheet is here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll bring you Apple’s Q217 results as soon as they’re released, right around 4:30pm today – just check our home page. Following that, we also plan to cover Apple’s Q217 conference call with live notes starting at 5pm.
