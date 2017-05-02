“The individual analysts’ estimates — as complete, accurate and up-to-date as I can make them,” Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports for Apple 3.0.

Revenue ranges from a high of $55.0 billion (Gene Munster, Loup Ventures) down to $50 billion (Andy Hargreaves, Pacific Crest).

iPhone unit sales ranges from a high of 54.80 million (Gene, again) down to 47.50 million (Andy, again).

The full spreadsheet is here.