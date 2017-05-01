“Apple will report earnings after the close of trading Tuesday,” Teresa Rivas reports for Barron’s. “RBC Capital Markets’ Amit Daryanani reiterated an Outperform rating and $157 price target on the stock today. ”

AAPL’s net cash position has grown to $159B from $153B in Dec 2015. In the absence of a cash repatriation scenario, we think AAPL could announce and sustain a ~$50B+ annual capital allocation program. Based on recent free cash flow generation ($24B in 1Q17) and projected cash generation ($57B in FY17E), this equates to ~90% of FCF (vs. 79% return in FY16). AAPL can increase its dividend by 15% to get its yield to ~2% and raise its buyback program to ~$35B annually (vs. FY16 $30B). — RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani

Rivas reports, “Of course, Daryanani isn’t the only analyst to think an Apple dividend increase is in the works.”

