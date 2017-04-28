“Apple is linking up with Musical.ly, the popular music video app,” Peter Kafka reports for Recode.

“Musical.ly lets its users create and share their own music videos, using snippets of songs,” Kafka reports. “Starting on Friday, Apple Music will be one of the services that supplies the songs.”

Kafka reports, “Connecting with Musical.ly gives Apple a new marketing venue: The app will promote Apple’s paid service to its own users, and will allow paying Apple Music subscribers to listen to full songs within the app.”

