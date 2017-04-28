“Musical.ly lets its users create and share their own music videos, using snippets of songs,” Kafka reports. “Starting on Friday, Apple Music will be one of the services that supplies the songs.”
Kafka reports, “Connecting with Musical.ly gives Apple a new marketing venue: The app will promote Apple’s paid service to its own users, and will allow paying Apple Music subscribers to listen to full songs within the app.”
MacDailyNews Take: Kafka writes that “it’s possible that the service has peaked, though; while the main app spent much of last year at the top of Apple’s App Store rankings, it is currently at No. 89,” but after this news broke, the app has now risen to #70 on Apple’s list of Top Free iPhone Apps.