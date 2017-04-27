“To understand why it is so difficult to defend computers from even moderately capable hackers, consider the case of the security flaw officially known as CVE-2017-0199,” Joseph Menn reports for Reuters.

“The bug was unusually dangerous but of a common genre: it was in Microsoft software, could allow a hacker to seize control of a personal computer with little trace, and was fixed April 11 in Microsoft’s regular monthly security update,” Menn reports. “But it had traveled a rocky, nine-month journey from discovery to resolution, which cyber security experts say is an unusually long time.”

“While Microsoft investigated, hackers found the flaw and manipulated the software to spy on unknown Russian speakers, possibly in Ukraine,” Menn reports. “And a group of thieves used it to bolster their efforts to steal from millions of online bank accounts in Australia and other countries… It is unclear how many people were ultimately infected or how much money was stolen.”

